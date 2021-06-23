Souders Financial Advisors Buys 64 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.3% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

SPGI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.60. 27,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $404.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

