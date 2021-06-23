Souders Financial Advisors Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. 353,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,660,334. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

