Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.90. 175,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

