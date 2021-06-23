Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $144.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

