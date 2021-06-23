SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 6% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $25,905.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001244 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,137,535 coins and its circulating supply is 10,035,479 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

