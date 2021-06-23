SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 200,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

