SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf cut SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

