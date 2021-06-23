SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $310.90

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.90 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 294 ($3.84). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 294.75 ($3.85), with a volume of 1,253,592 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.90. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

About SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.