SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.75. 179,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,502. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.38%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.