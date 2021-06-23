St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,440 ($18.81). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,227.78 ($16.04).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.27. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Also, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54). Insiders have sold 27,252 shares of company stock worth $34,423,547 over the last 90 days.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.