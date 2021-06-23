St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

