Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

