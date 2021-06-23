Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,738. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Steelcase has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

