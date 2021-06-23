Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. Steelcase also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

SCS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,738. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

