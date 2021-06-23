Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.26

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 6618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $715.94 million, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 112,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

