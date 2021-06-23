Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

CSX opened at $95.28 on Monday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 207,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

