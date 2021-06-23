Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 32,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of 454% compared to the average volume of 5,931 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 38,860.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 492,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

