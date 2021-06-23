Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of United Microelectronics Put Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,344 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,847% compared to the average volume of 351 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

