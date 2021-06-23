Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AbCellera Biologics Put Options (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,450 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average volume of 528 put options.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 49.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

