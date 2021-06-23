Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,513 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

IHS Markit stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $111.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

