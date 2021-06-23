Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $36.13

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.13, but opened at $37.22. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 636 shares.

STOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after buying an additional 423,844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

