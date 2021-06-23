STRAKS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $473.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $45,394.45 and approximately $473.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.53 or 0.05888680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.01387154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00379778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00119092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.24 or 0.00621506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00382049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007407 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038925 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

