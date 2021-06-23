Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.78 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $157.51 or 0.00474425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $21.78 million and $2.34 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00107836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00168522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,125.23 or 0.99774326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

