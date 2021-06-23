Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.02. 3,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

