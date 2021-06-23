Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.37

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and traded as low as $18.60. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

