Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 772.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 347,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

