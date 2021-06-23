Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.34. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 10,268 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

