Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.67. Approximately 177,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,459,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,069 shares of company stock worth $12,580,116. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.