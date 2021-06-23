Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $8,330,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

