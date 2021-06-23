Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.83. Swisscom shares last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 127,949 shares.

SCMWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

