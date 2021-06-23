Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 197,625 shares.The stock last traded at $53.55 and had previously closed at $53.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

