Synchronoss Technologies’ (SNCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,448. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

