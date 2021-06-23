Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 538,823 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Sypris Solutions news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

