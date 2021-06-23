Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Up 0.3%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €34.72 ($40.85) and last traded at €34.68 ($40.80). Approximately 95,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.58 ($40.68).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLX. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Talanx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.11.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.