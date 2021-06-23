Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

