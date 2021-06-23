Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

