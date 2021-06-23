Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declares Dividend of $1.72

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.7249 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

