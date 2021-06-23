Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,478 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $54,028,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 390.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

