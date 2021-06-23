Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 288,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.