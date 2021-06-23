Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 62 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,125.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,176.53.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

