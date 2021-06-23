Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 719 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.