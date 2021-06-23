Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

