Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is ARK Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 5.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.33% of Teladoc Health worth $2,621,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,107. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

