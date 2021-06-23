Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6,178.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.06.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.