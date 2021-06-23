Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telstra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TLSYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

TLSYY stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

