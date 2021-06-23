Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.07. 9,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

