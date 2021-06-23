TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $42.87 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $42.87 million and $5,564.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.24 or 0.99619556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,332,430,546 coins and its circulating supply is 50,331,701,437 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.