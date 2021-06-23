Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Bertrand Bodson Buys 44,087 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 44,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.93) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.25 ($3.66).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

