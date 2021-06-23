TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.19

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 5099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.