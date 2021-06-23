Teza Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 120.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edison International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,540,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,651,000 after purchasing an additional 280,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

EIX opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

